It was a tough day out for Yoogali SC as they fell to local rivals Wagga City Wanderers at Gissing Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The visitors were able to make a strong start, with Mason Donadel giving his side the lead with just eight minutes on the board.
It was short-lived, however, as Morris Kadzola struck just 10 minutes later to see the scores back level, and that was where the score would remain heading into halftime.
Both sides had chances in the second half, but it was the Wanderers who would take the lead, with Jacob Ochieng finding the back of the net with 17 minutes remaining.
Yoogali weren't able to find a way back into the game as the Wagga side held on to a 2-1 victory.
The result means that Yoogali now finds themselves sitting 16 points outside the finals position.
It was an uneventful 0-all draw in the under 23s match, which sees the Yoogali side maintain their position on the ladder, sitting in third level on points with ANU FC.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
