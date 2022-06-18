The Griffith Blacks picked up a vital win in their trip to the border to take on Albury on Saturday afternoon.
With the Griffith side entering an interrupted part of their season, they were able to bring home the points that help make a spot in the top four more secure.
Advertisement
In his return from injury, Oleni Ngungutau was able to get the scoring underway with a penalty goal in the 16th minute before Talilotu Uofalelahi was able to barge his way over and give the Blacks a 10-0 lead.
The Steamers were able to hit back through Sailasa Vakarau, but the margin was extended when Ngungutau was able to get over, and covert his own try to make it 15-7 at the break.
Chris Latu got over in the early stages of the second half to make the margin 15 points before Albury rallied late to make it a 10-point game.
The Blacks were able to hold on and take a win that takes them 10 points clear of Wagga Ag College while they are just two points away from a top-two position which is a pleasing position to be in, according to coach Chris McGregor.
"We just have to keep improving," he said.
"We probably only played 60 minutes of footy again today, but the boys just kept lifting for each other."
While the Blacks made yet another slow start, McGregor was pleased with the way his side worked to get back to playing their style of footy.
RELATED
"In the first 10 minutes, we were pretty ordinary, but we were able to lift ourselves again," he said.
"We refocused and went back to playing structured footy. I honestly believe that when we play structure, we can compete with anyone in this comp."
The Blacks coach was also glad to see his side able to get through the game with just a couple of bumps.
"Oleni pulled up really well, as did Boz (Daniel Bozic) with his knee," he said.
"The week off will help all of the boys who are just carrying a couple of niggles. We don't need a week off, but it is handy to have."
It was a good day for the Blacks, with the second graders coming away with 27-12 win while the 'Black-out' was secured with the women's side taking a 41-5 victory, both bouncing back from defeats before the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.