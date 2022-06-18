The Area News

Griffith Blacks defeat Albury Steamers in SIRU first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 18 2022 - 8:09am, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG RETURN: Oleni Ngungutau got through his return game and held the Blacks pick up a win on the road against Albury. PHOTO: Liam Warren

The Griffith Blacks picked up a vital win in their trip to the border to take on Albury on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.