It will be all systems go at Hanwood Oval on Sunday afternoon as the top two sides in the Pascoe Cup face-off in the MIA Derby.
Hanwood come into the game with an almost flawless record with eight wins from eight games to start the season, with their opponents Leeton United just four points behind, having made an undefeated start to the season.
Heading into the game, Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco knows his side are in for a tough test.
"The boys are excited. It's first versus second, coming up against the defending premiers, so we know it is going to be a good game," he said.
"In saying that in some of the other games, while it may not say it on the scoreboard, we have had some pretty tough games, especially with all of the players out that we have had."
This weekend will be no different, with James Stockwell and Sevi Tropea still on the road to recovery while Dem Torino and Jordan Bellato are under injury clouds.
Even with the injuries, Bertacco won't be using excuses heading into the game.
"We took last week fully off, and then last night (Tuesday), there were a fair few boys still unavailable, so we will see who we get after training on Thursday," he said.
"We all train together, all three grades and the reason for that is that when times like this happen, you can bring anyone into the squad, and they understand what we are trying to do and the systems.
"If you look at the last round, we had six changes to players and positions, and we were still able to come away with a positive 6-0 victory."
Hanwood's defensive record is also impressive, having only conceded one goal across the first eight games but know this weekend will be a different challenge.
"Having (Adam) Raso back, he is a big game player for them, and the Gardiners have the ability to score goals," he said.
"With both of those players, they are very quick, so we understand that at times Leeton is going to be direct in that they are going to want to get the ball to them as much as possible, so our backline is going to have to be up to the task.
"We have to remember that it is only round nine, and there is no silverware on offer, but this will be a great test to see where we are at."
Hanwood's current undefeated streak in the Pascoe Cup extends back to the 2020 grand final, which saw Leeton come away with the victory.
It will be a full card at Hanwood Oval starting at 9am with the second-grade ladies with the first graders to take the field at around 3.20pm on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
