The Area News

Hanwood taking on Leeton United in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It will be all systems go at Hanwood Oval on Sunday afternoon as the top two sides in the Pascoe Cup face-off in the MIA Derby.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.