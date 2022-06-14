Two sides at opposite ends of the Group 20 first grade ladder will meet this weekend when Yanco-Wamoon heads out to Darlington Point to take on the Roosters.
The Hawks will be hoping they can end the first half of the season with a promising performance endured a tough start to the season, which sees them rooted to the bottom of the table.
The Roosters, on the other hand, have made a flying start to the season, having headed into the June long weekend with a flawless record and will be looking to maintain that momentum into the back end of the season.
The chasing pack will be hoping they are able to keep pace heading into the second half of the season.
The Leeton Greens will be looking to stay well within striking distance when they return home to play host to the Hay Magpies, who will be hoping they can stay in the hunt for a top-five position, currently four points behind fifth-placed West Wyalong.
The Greens headed into the bye with a lengthy injury list but were hopeful of getting some of those players back this weekend.
Off the back of the centenary win over Yenda, the Black and Whites will be hoping to hold onto their top-three position when they welcome the Mallee Men.
As it stands, the Panthers are just a win ahead of both the Waratahs and their opponents this weekend, so if results don't go their way they could fall to fifth by the end of the round.
The Waratahs will be confident of taking advantage of any slip-up as they head out to Lake Cargelligo to take on the eighth-placed Sharks.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
