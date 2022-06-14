The Area News

DPC Roosters playing host to Yanco-Wamoon in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 14 2022 - 9:34am, first published 3:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two sides at opposite ends of the Group 20 first grade ladder will meet this weekend when Yanco-Wamoon heads out to Darlington Point to take on the Roosters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.