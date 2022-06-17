Griffith Base Hospital general manager finishes up in role

Griffith Base Hospital staff have gathered to farewell outgoing general manager Suchit Handa after about a year in the role.
Mr Handa announced his resignation on May 27 and had his final day at the hospital on Friday before moving to Sydney.
Mr Handa's departure means the Murrumbidgee Local Health District is now searching for its fourth Griffith Base Hospital general manager in just four years.
In 2019 Dr Elizabeth Harford resigned the position she had held since 2016 and was replaced by Greg Brylski, who himself moved on in 2021.
Last month, in announcing Mr Handa's resignation, MLHD director of clinical operations Carla Bailey praised his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I have been proud of the many positive changes implemented at Griffith Hospital under Suchit's leadership including the staff's commitment to maintain services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.
"Suchit's achievements during his time at Griffith Base Hospital include the commissioning of the second stage of the Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment, including the non-clinical services building and the temporary paediatric unit, and implementation of a new CT coronary angiogram service for the hospital."
Ms Bailey, currently the acting MLHD chief executive, has announced that Beck Hudson will be serving as the interim general manager for the next three months as the recruitment process progresses.
Ms Hudson is currently the MLHD's business performance and operational manager.
"Beck Hudson is an experienced leader and has acted in the general manager role previously," Ms Bailey said.
"I thank Beck for stepping into this role and providing leadership and support to the Griffith Base Hospital team during this period."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
