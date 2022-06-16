The Area News

Councillors voted to grant themselves the maximum allowed fee at a recent meeting

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 16 2022 - 3:33am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CROCE: Councillor Simon Croce moved to grant councillors the maximum allowed amount. PHOTO: File

Councillors have voted to give themselves a pay increase for their work, in accordance with the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal's recent annual report.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.