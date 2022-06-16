Councillors have voted to give themselves a pay increase for their work, in accordance with the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal's recent annual report.
The Local Government Act requires councils to pay an annual fee to councillors and mayors, however the Remuneration Tribunal sets a minimum and maximum amount for those fees.
Council elected at the June 14 meeting to grant themselves the maximum amount of $21,100 per year.
Previously, councillors were paid a fee of $20,280, while this year will see a four per cent increase. The minimum set by the tribunal is just under $10,000.
The increase is notably higher than Council's Operational Plan accounted for, with previous estimations of a two per cent increase above last year. As such, the quarterly budget for September 2022 will be adjusted to reflect the new fees, which will be paid from July 1.
In addition to the councillor remuneration, the Mayor of local councils is also required to take an additional fee for their services.
In this case, Mayor Doug Curran will receive an 'Annual Mayoral Fee' of $46,040, a similar four per cent increase over the previous year's $44,250. In total, Cr Curran will be paid $67,140 for his work in Griffith City Council.
The minimum allowed amount for the Mayoral Fee is $20,370.
While Councillor Simon Croce was quick to put the motion of granting the maximum amount, council was unanimous in their decision to endorse the new fees.
Carmel La Rocca, President of the Multicultural Council, said that she felt the increase wasn't warranted just yet.
"For the amount of work that they do, I don't think the increase was warranted at this time in life. Given how things are in the community overall, the struggle, I think they could have done without an increase," she said.
"Maybe they could have held off for another year, and then the rise would be in line on the amount of responsibility and engagement that the council does."
It is worth noting that with inflation set at 5.1 per cent this year, the approximate 4 per cent increase in councillor payments represent a pay cut despite the maximum allowed increase.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
