Passionate animal lover secures dream job

A local animal lover has secured her dream job as a zookeeper at Altina Wildlife Park, after years of study and and a long traineeship.
Millie Rossato, at just 18 years old, secured a job as a trainee zookeeper due to her passion for exotic animals and a natural affinity with animals after growing up on a Coleambally farm.
After finishing year 11 in 2020, Miss Rossato enrolled at TAFE Griffith for a Cert II in Animal Studies and took up a "earn and learn" traineeship with Altina Wildlife Park.
"I'd always loved animals and always been told I had a natural rapport with them so I thought entering into a traineeship at Altina would give me a headstart on my career," Miss Rossato said.
She cited TAFE NSW as a major boost to her learning and said they helped her land the job.
"I learned so much at TAFE NSW, especially around things like checking vitals and understanding the signs of when an animal is stressed, and it really helped me get my foot in the door."
Miss Rossato said she enjoyed the variety that came with the job, and helping educate the public about the amazing creatures.
"You get to work with such a variety of animals: you could be working with the giraffes one day and monkeys or wild dogs the next," she said.
"There's a perception that the job is about playing with all day but it couldn't be further from the truth. You have to be constantly vigilant and it can be quite physical work ... To have these relationships with such amazing and rare animals is so special and to be able to educate people, especially school children, about the conservation side is something I'm very passionate about."
TAFE NSW Griffith animal studies teacher Tamara Percival said that the course Miss Rossato took was especially hands-on, and a good industry for those who have the passion for it.
"The course is extremely hands on and we have live animals in class and plenty of state-of-the-art equipment," Ms Percival said.
"It's such an exciting industry to be a part of and there aren't many jobs where you can turn your passion into a profession."
Miss Rossato said she was keen to continue her work, with a focus on conservation.
"I really want to work in other zoos and focus on conservation and saving endangered species," she said.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
