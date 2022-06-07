The Area News

Tensions are high between the LHAC and the community after a spat involving orthopaedic surgeons

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 8 2022 - 5:53am, first published June 7 2022 - 9:00am
Tensions rise between LHAC and community members

Tensions between the LHAC and community members have reached critical mass, with accusations that LHAC staff have been harassed online by anonymous people.

Local News

