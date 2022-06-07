Tensions rise between LHAC and community members

Tensions between the LHAC and community members have reached critical mass, with accusations that LHAC staff have been harassed online by anonymous people.
The LHAC has come under fire recently, from prominent figures such as Member for Murray Helen Dalton after a number of developments in the health sphere.
The announcement of two orthopaedic surgeons set to begin this year tipped things to a boiling point though, as arguments broke out over what role different parties played in the success.
The Save Griffith Base Hospital facebook page was recently called out for harassment of LHAC chairwoman Margaret King for not attending Helen Dalton's health forum, where many in the health sphere made their voices heard.
On inquiry, the page directed The Area News to Brendan Catanzariti - a longtime health advocate. Mr Catanzariti said he had no affiliation or desire to be affiliated with the page.
"Unfortunately, I have been pinned and Jenna Woodland have been pinned as being responsible for it. It's been a strong page and it created interest ... but I don't have any input and I never have," he said.
"I don't run the facebook page. I will not take responsibility for it. I'm a health advocate, but I don't proof what they write or have a say in it."
While he had his own concerns and critiques of the LHAC, he said he wasn't supportive of any kind of personal attacks.
"They're not a reflection of what the community is thinking and they're hand-picked by MLHD so they're not independent. This is not saying that the people are bad people or that they haven't sacrificed their own time for it."
"I certainly don't condone people being personally attacked by any means."
The managers of the page itself declined to comment, citing anonymity.
"The page contributors need the protection of anonymity as NSW Health have gag orders over employees and affiliates," they said.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
