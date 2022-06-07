The Area News

Application for the long-awaited Dan Murphy's development has been approved after several years of tinkering

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:20am, first published 3:00am
BOTTLEO: This vacant lot on Yambil Street has been approved for development, and will house prominent chain bottleshop 'Dan Murphy's'. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd INSET: File

The long-awaited Dan Murphy's bottleshop has taken a major step forwards this week, with Griffith City Council approving the development of the building and a carpark next to the Griff Hotel.

