A chilly day on the cards for Griffith didn't put a freeze on things, as many braved the wind chill and got right down to business.
The day certainly felt colder than it was, with wind chill in full effect.
Advertisement
The day hit a max of 12 and a low of just under 3 degrees, but with high winds of 20 to 30 kilometres, the sting could be felt and seen with cafes selling out of hot soup and everyone on the street rugged up to protect against the cold.
Jenny Bamford said that she liked the cold, and that she found activity kept her plenty warm enough.
"I'm with the Murrumbidgee Country Quilters and we sew Tuesdays, we had the heaters on so we didn't really notice the cold," she said.
"You just keep so busy that you don't think about it."
"It's winter, you gotta expect it and dress accordingly," said Phyllis Guthrie.
Ms Guthrie added that she wasn't generally a fan of the extreme temperatures in winter and summer, preferring the temperate nature of autumn or spring.
"Look after your fingers and toes," said April Bartram.
"Also the heat goes through the top of your head so wear a hat or a beanie."
Both Ms Bartram and Ms Guthrie commended the heating power of soup, the classic wintry meal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.