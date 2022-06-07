The Area News

Cold weather didn't stop people from getting to it, with streets full of bundled up battlers

Updated June 7 2022 - 7:19am, first published 6:00am
RUGGED UP: Jenny Bamford said that she didn't mind the cold as much, and that keeping busy kept her from feeling the chill. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

A chilly day on the cards for Griffith didn't put a freeze on things, as many braved the wind chill and got right down to business.

