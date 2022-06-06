The Area News

Griffith's LHAC has responded to recent criticism regarding inaction on key issues

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LHAC responds to recent criticisms

After weeks of criticisms and a level of harassment from community members for seeming inactivity, Griffith's Local Health Advisory Committee has emphasised the work it's been doing behind the scenes and confirmed it will be taking steps to be more visible.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.