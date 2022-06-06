Look! Up in the sky!
It's not a bird, or a plane, or even Superman. It will be TransGrid, conducting their annual bushfire safety flyovers across the Riverina for the next month.
The electricity company sends a helicopter over to inspect high voltage electricity lines once a year, assessing any potential bushfire risks and checking the state of transmission lines and towers across regional NSW.
For the next two weeks, the helicopter will be conducting it's survey over the Riverina, beginning this week with Wagga, Deniliquin, Darlington Point, Broken Hill and Griffith among others.
Next week, between June 13 and 19, will see further inspections of Wagga, Darlington Point and Griffith while expanding coverage to Albury, Talbingo, Tumut and Adelong.
"These annual safety inspections are an important part of our comprehensive maintenance program to ensure the transmission network is safe for the community and our staff," said TransGrid's head of maintenance programs Ian Davidson.
"The helicopters will fly along transmission lines and will allow us to identify any potential issues so we can make repairs before they become a problem."
Of course, with the helicopter flying low at about 50 kilometres an hour, livestock could get startled or frightened so property owners are encouraged to "lock up their horses" during the patrols.
Full information is available at TransGrid's website.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
