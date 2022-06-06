Yenda school vandalised over weekend

Students and teachers at Yenda Public School walked in to find a nasty shock this morning, with an unknown vandal hitting the school over the weekend.
Police are now investigating the circumstances behind the attack, which happened between 4pm on June 3 and 8am on June 6. Police are yet to narrow down the timeframe.
The school declined to comment on the hit, but police are grateful for any information on the events.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said they were disappointed.
"The Department and the school are disappointed by the damage and are assisting police with their enquiries ... As this is a NSW Police matter, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
A brief return to last year's spate of car fires also happened over the weekend. A white Ford Territory was reported stolen between 9am and 11am on June 6, before being found alight on Scenic Hill.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Griffith Police at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
