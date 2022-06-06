The Area News

Yenda Public School was hit over the weekend, along with a return to last year's string of car fires

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:21am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yenda school vandalised over weekend

Students and teachers at Yenda Public School walked in to find a nasty shock this morning, with an unknown vandal hitting the school over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.