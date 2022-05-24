Repco is typically known for its auto parts and car accessories, but on Tuesday those parts were traded in for purple suspenders and sausages for a good cause.
The Repco Griffith team concluded their annual week of Starlight Foundation fundraising efforts with a community sausage sizzle to raise last minute funds for the hospitalised children's charity.
Store manager Tacey White was fitted with bright purple Starlight suspenders on the day, and said their annual efforts were going towards a very important cause.
"Starlight assists very ill children in hospital," Ms White said.
"They also brighten up kids' experience in hospitals and connect them with peer-to-peer groups and other like-minded kids.
"I think that's very important when you're sick and you are isolated."
Repco Griffith assistant manager Benjamin Murphie was brandishing a bright purple tie and said the cause hit close to home for him and his family.
"When my oldest was younger we spent a bit of time at Westmead Hospital and Starlight were nothing but fantastic," Mr Murphie said.
"It's good to give back when you've got an opportunity to do it."
Ms White said fundraising efforts were important to their team because they helped keep the store connected with the wider community.
"We're a community-minded company and we try to be as involved as we can," she said.
"We feel it's important to remain involved with the community because they're the people that keep us going."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
