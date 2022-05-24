Griffith fitness instructors are encouraging the community to embrace the holistic benefits of exercise rather than just the physical benefits as part of Exercise Right Week.
The week is part of an annual campaign by Exercise & Sports Science Australia (ESSA) which aims to get more Australians leading healthier lives and to listen to the 'right' advice when it comes to exercise.
LiveFit 24/7 owner Matthew Kenny said this year's theme 'Exercise for the right reasons' should remind people that fitness leads to more than just physical results.
"The right reasons are to live a quality life as long as you can," Mr Kenny said.
"It's so people can have mobility, play in the backyard with their kids, play football, or be more healthy and productive at work."
The Griffith-based gym owner, who originally started his business as a boot camp run from the back of his ute, said initiatives like Exercise Right Week were particularly important for regional communities who mightn't have the same access to fitness equipment as people in cities.
Yoga teacher at Riverina Yoga Studio Janine Murphy echoed this and said fitness can also help people in regional areas connect with one another, and even bring communities together.
"People can come together and meet other people outside of their normal circles," Ms Murphy said.
"It helps to create community and a shared purpose, as well as happiness."
She also agreed with the 'Exercise for the right reasons' theme and said fitness benefits more than just the body.
"We're benefiting not only our body but our minds, our emotional landscape and our spiritual wellbeing as well," Ms Murphy said.
"We're also fostering happiness and community in the process."
Both Kenny and Murphy agreed people should start out small if they want to embrace a fitter lifestyle, and gradually increase their activity from there.
"Don't be afraid to just start something, whether it's a walk or swimming at the pool," Mr Kenny said.
"Just getting started is the most important thing."
Ms Murphy said those looking to become healthier should also find likeminded people for motivation and encouragement.
"Classes can also be very supportive of any kind of health journey," she added.
For those looking to start their fitness journey and connect with others, Ms Murphy will be running a free yoga class at the Griffith Library on June 21 at 12pm for International Yoga Day.
Bookings can be made through the library.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
