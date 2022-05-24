Sussan Ley maintains distance as strikes escalate to private schools

Federal member for Farrer Sussan Ley has continued to keep her distance from the school strikes, just a few days ahead of a stop-work for Catholic schools in the state.
Across NSW, over 17,000 staff in Catholic schools will be striking on May 27 after union members unanimously voted to take action.
"Taking protected industrial action is no small thing - we don't take it lightly," said Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT Branch Secretary Mark Northam.
"Teachers and support staff across both the government and non-government sectors are dedicated professionals pushed to breaking point. Schools have been running on good will, but it is rapidly evaporating."
Commenting on the most recent teacher strikes, from public schools in NSW, Ms Ley said it was a state issue and that she wouldn't 'wade in' to a matter that didn't involve the Federal government.
Private and Catholic schools however, are funded more directly the Federal government, making their own demands a federal issue.
Ms Ley maintained the stance with the Catholic school strike.
"To be frank, it's not really a federal issue. Under the Gonski model, we give money to the schools but we don't direct how they pay their teachers ... We don't tell the schools or diocese how to spend the money," an adviser for Ms Ley's office said.
"That's NSW for the state schools and the Catholic education bosses for Catholic schools."
Catholic schools in NSW received 2.8 billion dollars in 2020 alone, but the money is delivered as a lump sum to Catholic Schools NSW for allocation.
In 2021 however, the Commonwealth government did choose to specifically allocate a section of funding for regional Catholic schools after a $230 million "slush fund" given to Catholic Schools NSW highlighting a level of control that the Commonwealth can exercise.
The upcoming strike will see teachers gather - Griffith and Leeton's nearest rally point is at 81 Fitzmaurice Street in Wagga - before marching to the nearest Catholic Education Office.
