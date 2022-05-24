The Area News

Community leaders say there could be challenging times ahead if the new government doesn't address regional issues and concerns

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated May 24 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:00am
Farrer: Griffith Mayor Doug Curran is anticipating working with the Labor government to be slightly harder given Sussan Ley is no longer in power. PHOTO: File

Two prominent Griffith community leaders say there may be challenges advocating the area's biggest issues with a new government in power.

