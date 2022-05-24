As hospitals across the state battle staff shortages in all areas, TAFE has begun offering a new course in Medical Administration, setting students up to assist in management and administrative roles across the healthcare system.
The Certificate III in Business Administration (Medical) will be delivered in July, as a one semester full-time course at TAFE Griffith.
The COVID-19 pandemic put the importance of healthcare administrators on the frontline, as increasing patient numbers and the logistic struggle of quarantines made patient management a crucial focus of the healthcare system.
Emma Gemmell, a medical administration teacher who previously worked as a medical practice manager said that the Cert III would qualify graduates to work in hospitals, clinics and specialist rooms as well as aged care facilities.
"It's such a versatile job, you really are an important part of a patient's healthcare team," Mrs Gemmell said.
"Even though you're not a doctor, you're still a part of helping them back to health and to live a better life."
The course contains four units, covering maintenance of patient records, medical terminology, security and pharmaceutical drug storage.
Of course, some things can't be taught so easily. Mrs Gemmell said attention to detail, empathy and organisation skills were important qualities for a role as a medical administrator.
"When it came to things like telehealth during COVID, good administrators were crucial to ensuring it all ran smoothly and doctors could still do their job smoothly," Mrs Gemmell said.
"It's led to even greater demand for qualified medical administrators, and TAFE NSW gives graduates the job-ready skills they need to make an immediate impact on the workplace."
Information and enrolments are available through tafensw.edu.au or by contacting TAFE at 131 601.
