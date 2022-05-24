The Area News

TAFE will be offering a new course in medical administration, offering students qualifications in healthcare management

Updated May 24 2022 - 2:03am, first published 2:00am
TEACHER: Emma Gemmell is teaching the course, after previously working as a medical practice manager. PHOTO: Contributed

As hospitals across the state battle staff shortages in all areas, TAFE has begun offering a new course in Medical Administration, setting students up to assist in management and administrative roles across the healthcare system.

