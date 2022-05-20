The Area News

Griffith will take part in a new collaborative research project to develop sustainable technologies and strategies for regional irrigation hubs.

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
May 20 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IRRIGATION: The One Basin CRC aims to optimise water delivery networks while limiting environmental impact. PHOTO: File

Griffith has been named as one of four regional hubs to collaborate with a new research centre helping to future-proof the Murray Darling Basin.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.