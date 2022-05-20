Griffith has been named as one of four regional hubs to collaborate with a new research centre helping to future-proof the Murray Darling Basin.
The One Basin Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) will be led by several bodies including Charles Sturt University, University of Sydney and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, and will develop and promote sustainable water and agriculture technologies.
Over its ten-year term, the One Basic CRC will also aim to strengthen irrigated regions by developing strategies that boost agricultural yield and diversify income streams while ensuring environmental protection.
Murrumbidgee Irrigation (MI) CEO Brett Jones welcomed the announcement and said the One Basin CRC will help transform Australia's irrigated regions through innovation and pathways for widespread adoption and commercialisation.
"MI is extremely pleased that Griffith will be one of four hubs for the CRC's activities over its ten-year term," Mr Jones said.
"The MIA is already a region of excellence when it comes to irrigation and the work that can be undertaken through the CRC will turbo charge the innovation and research already happening in our region and beyond."
The One Basin CRC will also work closely with communities to ensure its research is directly relevant to the region.
Mr Jones said collaboration between researchers and the community was important as it ensured job growth and socioeconomic benefits, as well as local residents having a say in such large initiatives.
"MI has long felt that having the responsibility for stewardship and management of water in the hands of the people most impacted is the way to achieve success," he said.
"The One Basin CRC will see the right people, at the right time, and in the right place, working together on solutions for the long term.
"We look forward to collaborating with the CRC and having researchers, project managers and science students based in our Hanwood head office.
"Good science and innovation that can be adopted depends on being on the ground and talking to the water managers and farmers who will be the ones to take that innovation and make it work in the field."
One Basin CRC interim CEO Professor Mike Stewardson said water, agriculture and energy technology innovations will generate roughly $4.3 billion of economic impact by 2037.
