The Country Universities Centre (CUC) and University of Technology Sydney have announced a new partnership which will help push university participation in regional centres.
The Eastern Australia Regional University Centre Partnership is a collaboration between 25 universities and 16 regional universities, including CUC Western Riverina in Griffith and Leeton.
Advertisement
The Partnership will use Commonwealth funding to bolster university participation via community engagement and implementing unique and community specific programs for regional students.
Regional Education Minister Bridget McKenzie recently announced the 16 regional universities in the Eastern Australia Regional University Centre Partnership will receive a share of $27.9 million over the next four years.
CUC Western Riverina centre manager Shiron Kirkman welcomed the Coalition government's contribution.
"The Federal Government's ongoing support and commitment to higher education in the Western Riverina is an exciting step forward," she said.
"In conjunction with support from the NSW Government and Griffith and Leeton Council's, we can continue to provide an essential service to regional students and assist in improving the future of our communities."
READ MORE:
CUC equity and engagement director Chris Ronan said he was looking forward to seeing the Partnership achieve its aims following previously unsuccessful initiatives.
"Previous outreach and widening participation initiatives were focused on delivering services to schools, without any understanding of the local context," Mr Ronan said.
"With the funding provided by the Commonwealth, this refreshing project will develop programs that are designed by the community for the community and respects their local knowledge, while still drawing on the existing experience and knowledge of universities."
UTS pro vice-chancellor Verity Firth said she was excited to see the Partnership help bridge the gap between metropolitan and regional students.
"We want more of these talented rural and remote community members to go to university," she said.
"That requires us as universities to listen to communities and understand their challenges so that we can co-design outreach programs that are going to work."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.