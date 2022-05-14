It was a damp weekend for the youngsters keen to take the courts at Jubilee Oval on Saturday for the third round of the season.
The games in the 11am timeslot almost got to the end of their games before the heavens opened in the fourth quarter, which saw parents searching for umbrellas.
Advertisement
In the 10s and 11s division, Hot Shots were able to continue their undefeated start to the season with a 31-5 win over Benny Mahon Construction, while nothing could separate the Stars and SCC Emeralds, with the score finishing at 14-all.
RELATED
It was a tight tussle in the 12s and 13s as two undefeated sides faced off by it was the Coro Firebirds, who saw off the challenge from the Super Wash Stars with a 22-17 win.
In the under 9s, it was the Netstars who were able to take their first win of the season with a 10-2 win over SGO Little Angels.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.