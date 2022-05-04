sport, local-sport,

Yoogali SC's quest for their first win of the year will hit the road this weekend when they travel to take on Weston Molonglo. Both sides have made a tough start to the season and have started the season winless, so it is a golden opportunity for the Yoogali side to pick up their first three points of the season. The Yoogali side has shown promise in their opening couple of games to start the season, but their execution has been letting them down. Against a side that has only scored two goals while conceding 10, it presents the travellers with a chance to rectify their difficulties in front of goal. RELATED The other challenge will be to not drop their heads if they do struggle to find the opening they need. The likes of Joe Preece, Adam O'Rourke and Mason Donadel will be the ones to look out for as they have looked the most dangerous and likely to find the back of the net during the opening four games of the season.

