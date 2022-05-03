sport, local-sport,

Without doubt Autumn is the best time for running on Scenic Hill. Race 2 was perfect in many ways, firstly the weather was excellent, secondly nobody arrived on the hill to find their handicap had been increased and thirdly Sharon Careri provided refreshments for all Feral's in recognition of achieving her 2,000 km milestone. Actually, Careri reached the milestone on the 31st of July 2021 but had to leave immediately after the run. Before departing she promised to celebrate the milestone in the traditional manner and so 9 months later, she was true to her word. Digby Jones took line honours this week in the long course posting a net time of 29m 45s. Jones who was second last week leads the competition with 75 points. Tom Mackerras ran 2nd followed by Steven Bourke in 3rd place. Mark Andreazza posted the fastest male time of 4.25 minutes per km and Eliza Starr was the fastest woman at 5.06 minutes per km. RELATED In a sign of his growing independence Isaac Fattore left his dad and younger brother Ruben behind to finish equal first with Jessica Dalton, both crossing the line 25m 25s after the start. That makes two wins in a row for Dalton, and she leads the short course competition. Alana Rossiter was again 3rd. Chloe Morshead is the female short course pace setter running 5.04 minutes per km. Nate Mingay completed the 3.3km course with a pace of 4.17 minutes per km. Monday the 9th of May is the Feral's AGM to be held at the Sporties Club commencing at 6:00 pm. The AGM is open to all Feral members. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/f99ee405-b077-48c7-af16-0fb3cdc70a5e.jpeg/r0_207_480_478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg