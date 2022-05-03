Griffith Swans almost sweep Collingullie GP in RFL Netball League
The Griffith Swans enjoyed a strong day on court when Collingullie GP came to town on Saturday.
It was a near-perfect showing at Exies Oval, which saw four of the five grades able to come away with the win.
The A grade side was able to maintain hot pursuit of the top two sides as they picked but their second win of the season with commanding 55-28 victory.
The under 17s got the day moving in the right direction as they were able to pick up their first win of the season with a 45-7 win over the Demons.
It was a low scoring clash in the C grade game, and it was the Demons who were able to take an 18-9 win.
The B graders were also able to pick up their first win of the season as they came away with a 22-goal win, while the A reserve side was able to stay within reach of the undefeated sides after they came away with a 41-23 win.
The Swans will be at home again this weekend when they take on the GGGM Lions.
