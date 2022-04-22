news, local-news, radio, world war 2, anzac, ruth robinson, angel of the ether, announcer, deniliquin, 2QN

"Suddenly, a voice - soothing, mellow and soft as a gentle breeze ... merely that is sufficient for one to unconsciously sense a strange change in the atmosphere as if the minds of all present were relaxing!" So reads a letter - dated 1943 - from a corporal stationed in Queensland and addressed to Ruth Mclean, the announcer for Deniliquin radio station 2QN. The letter describes her as an 'angel of the ether' bringing hope and solace to those at the camp. Mrs Ruth Robinson, then known by her maiden name Ruth McLean, was the voice of the station from 6pm to 10.30pm every night, providing music for those around the area including those enlisted at RAAF Station for training. Mrs Robinson was just 17 at the time, beginning her radio career out of necessity as male announcers enlisted or were conscripted to fight in the war. In the evenings, she would ride her bike to the station in Deniliquin and begin her hosting duties. She explained that she would take many requests from the military base, but all had to be made two weeks in advance for fear that they could be an avenue for secret messages. Despite the setback, she had good fun on the radio and went on to announce for a number of other stations like Mudgee, Coolac and Griffith. "I loved it. It was so interesting, I felt so important to be the announcer during the war," Mrs Robinson said. "We'd get requests and phone calls, but I think there were probably a lot more [listeners] than I realised," she said. Mrs Robinson announced for 2QN between 1942 and the end of the war, before moving around the Riverina to other stations and eventually taking up a job with the telephone exchange. READ MORE The soldiers were especially grateful, and she received a number of letters expressing their gratitude for the comfort she provided. One stayed with her though, a letter from Corporal Norman Martyn that eloquently describes the mood-lift she brought. "Practically everything becomes even bearable. A smile here, a remark there and we are our happy, care-free selves again ... Purely because that golden voice of the ether did something to all of us," the letter reads. Mrs Robinson looks very fondly on her time as a radio announcer, and mentioned that she does wish she'd got to enjoy more years on air. "I definitely got used to it, I missed it a bit when it went ... I loved the job. There were no women on radio at the time so it was really good," she said. "That was a long time ago now."

