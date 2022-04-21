newsletters, editors-pick-list, council preview, flood management, levee, griffith city council, doug curran, grants, yoogali, hanwood

At the ten year anniversary of the devastating 2012 Yenda floods and as Lismore contends with it's own disaster, Griffith City Council has received several million dollar grants to install flood mitigation measures in Yoogali and Hanwood. Several million dollars have been offered to Griffith City Council for projects in Yoogali and Hanwood aimed at preventing serious floods in the future. There's a catch however - In accordance with the funding agreement, Council must contribute a third of the funding amount towards the project, setting council's budget back by $760,000. The Yoogali Levee and Culvert Upgrades Project was awarded $1,040,000 in funding under the National Flood Mitigation Infrastructure project, provided Griffith City Council accepts the funding by April 30. The Hanwood Levee and Road Raising development was awarded even more, with $1,240,000 being allocated for the flood mitigation measures. READ MORE The projects will each provide safety for a 1 per cent Annual Exceedance Probability, which is a '1 in a 100 year' flood event. The reports on the funding states that the projects will "protect the village from the flood damages, enhance the environment and improve business activities within the village." With the recent Community Opinion Group highlighting the need for floodplain management in Yoogali especially, the grants would go a long way towards preventative measures. Griffith City Council will meet and vote on the grants on 7pm on Tuesday, April 26. A full agenda is available through council's website. The meeting will be livestreamed through the Griffith City Council Facebook page and minutes will be posted on the Griffith City Council website at a later date.

