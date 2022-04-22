newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Weekend nightlife around the city Yeah.Nah will start the weekend at the Griffith Southside Leagues Club from 7.30pm on Friday. Then Tony L takes the mic at the Griffith Sporties Club at 7pm. Ben Ceccato and Ali Ratcliff are performing at the Coro Club from 7pm on Saturday. Sar Bear and the Madcoats will be entertaining the crowds at Griffith Exies Club from 8pm on Saturday. Max and Charlie Jones will perform at 8.30pm on Saturday at the Southside Leagues Club. DJ Barber will hit the decks at 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday. Champions sought for electronic playing field On Friday and Saturday the Griffith Regional Theatre will host a different kind of performance with gamers slugging it out for the inaugural ESports Cup. Hosted by the Australian ESports League, competitors will face off in Mario Kart and Super Smash Brothers, there's also a swag of other games just for fun. Register online at www.ael.org.au/griffith. Sixth edition of popular fundraiser returns to Binya Hall Bringing together great food and great entertainment, Curry and Jam starts at 7pm at Binya Hall on Friday. Money raised for the event will support the Griffith Country Education Foundation branch. Tickets are $50 and are available from Fred Cole Electrical. Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval. Fresh food, crafts and more at the Showgrounds Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club. Let us know! Got an event and want to get the word out? Emailing editor@areanews.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/9dd63cd9-b4ac-47a4-b9b0-0d2348a578c5.png/r2_43_822_507_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg