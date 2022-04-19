newsletters, editors-pick-list, curry and jam, sikh, curries, charity, country education foundation, gurdwara singh sabha

Griffith's favourite spiced charity event is entering it's sixth year, with the Sikh community and the Country Education Foundation preparing for the next Curry and Jam. The next Curry and Jam will be on April 22 at Binya Hall, bringing together delicious food and music for an evening of celebration and fundraising. The evening's food will once again be provided by Griffith's Sikh community, who have donated their time and equipment to the cause every year. Curry and Jam is the local CEF branch's primary fundraiser for the year, raising crucial funds for the CEF's goal of funding education support for kids in need. The group sponsors kids with a minimum amount of $1000 up to a max of $4000 depending on the situation. Craig O'Keefe from the CEF said that while there were always nerves as the event approaches, he was keen. "It should be a good night - hopefully the weather's cleared up by then. I'm feeling good about it," he said. "We've done it for six years, each one has been more successful than the previous so hopefully that keeps going." He emphasised the importance of the event as while sponsors contribute to the important efforts, the local chapter's money primarily comes from Curry and Jams. "For us, this is our major fundraiser for the year. We also take in sponsorship from people like Yenda Producerss and Council but this is by far our biggest income earner for the year." READ MORE This year's Curry and Jam will be a little bit special for a number of reasons. One is that Curry and Jam 6 will be the first event since the Sikhs and CEF won the 'Community Event of the Year' award at last Australia Day. The trophy currently sits with the Sikhs. Mr O'Keefe said he felt it was fitting. "They really make the night through their efforts. They're the biggest contributor to it ... We're very appreciative, they don't ask for anything in return," he said. The event also promises to see a return of local band Mersey Beats. "We're excited for that. They've been in recess so they haven't been doing gigs, but they're coming back to help us do this." Griffith Curry and Jam will be on April 22, at Binya Hall. Tickets are available from Fred Cole Betta Living for $50. BYO is not allowed, but a range of drinks will be available for purchase on the evening. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

