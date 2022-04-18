newsletters, editors-pick-list, rbt, police, crime, drinking, alcohol, arrest, license, highway patrol

Griffith police had their work cut out for them with a huge number of incidents over the Easter long weekend as highway patrol cracked down on drivers and celebrators had a bit too much to drink. April 16 saw a huge number of over-intoxicated partiers and celebrators asked to leave bars and clubs around Griffith, to mixed results. Several were issued with fines for failing to move on according to police direction, with particularly argumentative or aggressive patrons being issued with court attendance notices. One 19 year old male at a sports club in Darlington Point was issued with a $550 dollar fine for failing to leave after becoming upset when he was refused a drink. Becoming agitated, the man began systematically destroying the plants outside the club before police attended and removed him from the location. A 27 year old male at a bar on Jondaryan Avenue was also asked to leave, but refused. When police attended, he stated that he did not understand why he was being asked to leave the premises and became argumentative. Police arrested the man, and a cursory search revealed a bag of illicit substances. The man was issued with a fine for remaining at the premises and a court attendance notice for possession of prohibited drugs. READ MORE The highway patrol also had a busy Saturday, conducting RBT's on Easter travellers. A 24 year old male on Kidman Way had an attempt to circumvent the RBT foiled, after completing a U-turn in view of police at a stationary RBT site. Police followed him and he was stopped. While the breath test produced a negative result, the driver was unable to produce a license. He initially stated that he forgot it, but later said that he did not hold a license at all. He was issued with a court attendance noticed for June 15. Early that same morning, a 31 year old female was pulled over on Old Wilbriggie Road after notification that her vehicle had expired. She produced a Vanuatu license - however police detected anomalies with it and questioning revealed that it was a fake. The woman was issued with a court attendance notice for using false documents and for driving a vehicle while unlicensed. She was also issued with an infringement notice for using an unregistered vehicle. The fake license was seized by police. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kTmU5M4qiPJpkhEjiTESN8/af6e9e5a-6918-45b2-8a9d-234a66a3081b.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg