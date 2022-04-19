newsletters, editors-pick-list, anzac day, terry walsh, RSL, Returned and Services League of Australia, griffith, world war 1

Griffith's RSL sub-branch is finishing the plan for upcoming ANZAC Day services, which will mark a return to how services ran before COVID-19. ANZAC Day on April 25 will begin with a dawn service at 5:30 at Memorial Park, before a march leaving from the Griffith RSL branch down Banna Avenue to Memorial Park. At the end of the march, the commemorative service and wreath laying will begin at 11am. Participants for the march must be in front of Memorial Hall, no later than 10:30 to form up. Any school students and their leaders are also being asked to see the parade marshal by 10:15 for their position allocation. Griffith RSL chairman Terry Walsh will once again be leading the ceremonies. He said he was pleased to see a return to pre-COVID ceremonies. "It's great. We need to be able to entice the public to come out for what I feel is the most important day in the national calendar," he said. "I want people to realise that ANZAC Day is a commemoration, not a celebration ... Tradition shows that people go and enjoy a drink afterwards and play two-up so there's an element of that but the main reason is to remember." IN OTHER NEWS Several weeks ago, many of Griffith's high school students and volunteers marked soldier's graves with small crosses - flowers were later laid at each of the marked graves to commemorate the sacrifice they made. Mr Walsh said the day had gone exceptionally well, seeing all flowers laid in an hour due to the record turnout. "Nearly all the sub-branch came, the schools turned up. It's an important part of Griffith's commemoration." The previous two ANZAC ceremonies were unable to hold the marches due to concerns around COVID-19. 2020 did not have a ceremony at all, but 2021 had limited tickets for the event. Not all the restrictions are gone just yet though. A breakfast will be held after the dawn service, but tickets are strictly limited. Mr Walsh emphasised that each individual must buy their own ticket, so nobody can go and buy several for friends or family.

