The lovely autumn weather brought out a field of 21 players for a 4BBB stableford last Wednesday. The winners were Yvonne Couper and Rose Alpen with 43 pts, runners up Liz Graham and Donna Dossetor on 37 pts. Balls went to 36 pts on a count back. Easter Saturday was a quiet day with only 5 players braving a 'versus par' game. Liz Graham (-2) won from Eleanor Hancock (-4) who pipped Yvonne Couper on a countback. With the course closed in preparation for Thursday and Friday's pro-am, our next game is a stableford on Saturday. RELATED Only 3 weeks to go for the Griffith City Women's Open on May 11, and we are hoping for a big field with lots of visitors this year. It is a $30 entry fee which covers for morning and afternoon tea as well as a sausage sizzle. Entries for the event will close on Wednesday May 4. Late entries will be accepted if field is not full.

