newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There were plenty of outstanding performances at the Bacchus on the Lake on Good Friday. The numbers were strong across all events, with endurance and sprints held alongside a 8km walk which also proved a popular way to start the Easter weekend. The event attracted runners and walkers from all around the area, as well as some making the trip from interstate to take part. Aiden Fattore led the men's endurance race from the start, and while Shaun Flood kept pace in the first two laps around the picnic area, Fattore was able to break clear and finished almost two minutes clear of Chris Fuchs with a time of 35:41, which was quicker than his winning time in 2019. James Panetta came home in third with a time of 39:06 Fattore is no stranger to the top step at the Bacchus event, having previously won in 2019 and 2017 and finished runner-up last year. In the women's event, Alera Wallace's six years of dominance came to an end as Kelsey Tobin finished just two seconds ahead of Ciara Losty with a time of 41:50. Eliza Star came home in third just under two minutes behind Tobin. In the junior 5km event, Katherine Maundrell was able to defend her 2021 title after setting a time that was just under two minutes quicker than her winning time last year when she crossed the line with a time of 20:43, which was a minute faster than Erin Maloney. RELATED In the boys 5km, Cody Macleay came home with a time just under 18 minutes to finish 36 seconds ahead of Angus Argent-Smith, while Nathaniel Clarke was just a further 31 seconds behind in a close-run race as all three finished ahead of the senior's division. In the seniors, Josh De Rossi was the fastest of the male runners with a time of 19:49, with Brock Twigg coming home just under two minutes behind De Rossi while Richard Argent-Smith came home in third. Morgan Twigg was the quickest of the ladies in the 5km event with a time of 24:06, which saw her cross the line 22 seconds ahead of Alice Ryan. While Karin Penninga rounded out the top three just under two minutes behind Twigg. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/83d48cbd-d664-4a57-8676-ede42334842b.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg