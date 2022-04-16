newsletters, editors-pick-list, riverina winemakers, vintage festival, lines, queue, wait, wine, beer

Vintage Festival 2022 saw hundreds come to the old Miranda Winery site to enjoy some of Griffith's excellent beers, wines and food accompanied by live entertainment. The festival, one of Griffith's main yearly festivals, brings together wines from across the entire region through the Riverina Winemakers Association for a day of music and light before Easter. This year's festival musicians included DJ's Rosario and Cirillo, acoustic artist Charlie Jones and headlined by cover band Cherry Bomb. Cherry Bomb entertained attendees with covers of Queen's 'Crazy Little Thing called Love,' Third Eye Blind's 'Semi-charmed Life' and KC and the Sunshine Band's 'Give It Up' among other hits. Of course, most were there for the wine and the mood was dulled somewhat by the lengthy wait times for any drinks. Many waited in the sun for over 45 minutes to get a drink, while others abandoned their mission halfway through to find something else to do. Attendee Peter Provisi said they were some of the first to arrive and had watched the turnout explode. "We were one of the first lot to get here, and it just went BOOM," he said, before sending his compliments to the Yenda brewery's offerings. Young attendees Matt Craig and Flynn Bellerby were in the line, but said even the lengthy wait wasn't bringing down the mood too much. READ MORE "Ah, lines are a bit long but the atmosphere is good. The wine is good," Mr Craig said. "It's good to have events after COVID-19, it's great to see young people out and getting some sun after it," Mr Bellerby added. Cherry Bomb encouraged those attending to have some patience and urged kindness to the organisers who were busy trying to keep things running smoothly. Organiser Carrah Lymer from the Riverina Winemakers Association said that they'd seen a record turnout which had contributed to the lines. "We have been running the festival since 2017 and have never experienced such a busy year ... Like many hospitality and event businesses we have been struggling to find staff," she said. She added her thanks to the crowd for their understanding, and emphasised the dedicated work of staff in keeping things going under stressful conditions. Looking to the future, she's got ideas on making sure the lines stay manageable in the future. "There's some measures we normally have in place, such as longer 'snake lines' for drinks ... the team has already been discussing what we can do next year to alleviate that wait happening again." "Fingers crossed we have a much more normal year in 2023."

