Police are investigating two separate assaults along Banna Avenue, in the early hours of a Sunday morning. A group of four males in their early 20s is thought to have been responsible for two serious assaults in the space of about half an hour. The first incident occurred at around 1:30am on April 10, just near McDonald's Griffith. A 20-year-old male suffered a broken nose and several facial abrasions. Police were not contacted at the time, with the man catching a taxi to Griffith Base Hospital where he received treatment. Half an hour later, police on patrol in the same area spotted a disturbance. The persons of interest fled the scene when the police turned on the car's lights, and were not pursued. Police spoke with a 28-year-old man who suffered facial injuries. The investigation is ongoing - police are now appealing to the public for information on the four men alleged to be involved. They are described as being of 'islander appearance' and in their early 20s but no further information is currently available. READ MORE In another incident, a shed in Pioneer that had been converted into living quarters caught fire through unknown means. The occupant of the shed attempted to extinguish the blaze themselves with a garden hose, but was unsuccessful leading to the police and Fire and Rescue NSW attending the scene. Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire, nobody was harmed. Police say the fire was not suspicious. Police are still investigating the identity of April 3's car crapper - a man who defecated on the bonnet of a vehicle parked in Lowing Place. Griffith Police Station is available at 6969 4299 and Crime Stoppers is available at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

