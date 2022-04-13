Griffith Swans fall to Mangoplah CUE in RFL Netball A grade
The Griffith Swans faced a tough test to start the Riverina Football League Netball season when they played host to Mangoplah CUE on last Saturday.
The A grade side were without coach Georgia Fuller and prize off-season recruit, former Melbourne Vixens player Johannnah Munro.
Those absences allowed the side to hand an on-court debut to young gun Timeeka Coleman.
While the result didn't fall their way, there will be plenty of positives taken from the 47-33 defeat.
It was a tough weekend across the court for the Swans.
The A reserve side fell to a nail-biting 38-34 defeat, while it was a difficult outing for the B graders, who fell to a 36-23 loss.
The C graders endured a tough weekend with a 37-19 defeat, while the under 17s fell to an 11 goal defeat.
The season goes on a break over Easter with the Swans to retake the court when they take on arch-rivals Leeton-Whitton at the Leeton Showground on April 23.
