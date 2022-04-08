news, local-news, banna lane festival, art, murals, straight lines design, carrah lymer, celebration

The Banna Lane Festival has announced the newest lineup of artists for the 2022 program, after receiving a tremendous amount of interest and applications. The festival has grown bigger and better each year, attracting over 50 applications from international artists in addition to 30 from Australian-based creatives. Festival manager, Carrah Lymer said that it proved that the festival was drawing eyes. "Our festival, although small, has attracted the attention of the international arts community. Curating the festival is one of the best parts of my job but also one of the hardest as we only have a small amount of walls each year to pair an artist with." The festival organisers made the decision to focus on Australian artists this year, in order to prevent any unpleasant surprises like travel restrictions preventing artists from flying down. They emphasised that they were keen to bring international artists back in coming years. Three local artists were selected to participate in the festival, with another three coming in from further afield in Australia. Artists participating will include Claire Foxton, Thomas Jackson and Michael Black from all across the country and local artists Karissa Undy, the duo Diane Tarr and Lisa Taliano, and the team from Straight Lines Design and Marketing. IN OTHER NEWS: Belinda Johns from Straight Lines Design said the whole team was very excited to be participating. "We've been supporting the program, we've kinda grown our way up. Last year, we helped out some of the artists and did a workshop so this year, we're painting a pad mounted electrical box," she said. "It's a really great initiative and we're really pumped to do an artwork this year ... Expect something bright and colourful and fun!" Of course, the murals aren't the only attractions to the festival. This year will again focus on local youth, running workshops and school tours to engage some of Griffith's younger residents. As ever, the Lighting up the Lane event will close out the festival on May 7, lighting up the murals for an evening of music, cultural performance, food and drink. The Banna Lane Festival will kick off on April 26 - more information on events alongside the festival is available at www.bannalanefestival.com.

