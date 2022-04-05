news, local-news, audio visions, gallery, community art exhibition, ray wholohan, council, live coding, art

Griffith Regional Art Gallery's newest exhibition 'Audio Visions' will be opening on April 14, bringing a range of public programs connecting art and music. Audio Visions is the gallery's 2022 community exhibition, following last year's "Rethinking the Winter Solstice" theming. Art gallery curator, Ray Wholohan explained the theming, and the goal of creating a strong thematic element that wasn't as restrictive as the seasonal theme last year. "We wanted a strong theme for our 2022 community exhibition, but one that would not be as prescriptive as the previous year's Rethinking the Winter Solstice - which was rooted in elemental forces such seasons, landscape and environment," said Mr Wholohan. "For Audio Visions, we've asked local artists to paint their favourite piece of music!" RELATED Music has been an inspiration for many artists over the years, and has been reflected in iconic works such as Piet Mondrian's "Broadway Boogie Woogie" and the works of Henri Matisse. The exhibition this year promises a range of interesting talks and opportunities for the community to really connect with the artworks on display. After the opening night on April 14, there will be a lunch event at the gallery along with a 15-minute tour of the exhibition on April 20, courtesy of the Lunch Society. Signups to the group are free, but there will be a $20 charge for lunch. Local live-coder Bernard Gray will be showcasing the medium in a live show on May 5, featuring himself and other Decoded members following a series of workshops in the art of live-coding as artistic expression. Tickets to the show are $5. Accompanying the show will be a talk on music in art history. IN OTHER NEWS Finally, a forum on weird and wonderful musical instruments will close out the events on May 13 at 6pm. Curated by Ben Ceccato, the forum will put significant instruments from private collections in the region on display for one night and share the stories behind them. Margaret Andreazza, the acting regional arts and museum manager, said the diversity in the artwork on display was exciting to see and highlighted Griffith's artistic community. "We have vivid video animations, all the way to contemplative still-life, there is something for anyone's artistic tastes in this exhibition," said Mrs Andreazza. "We have some very exciting public programs on offer at the Gallery to complement the exhibition and all are welcome to join us for opening night." The Audio Visions exhibition will be open from April 15 to May 15. Tickets to events are available through the gallery or online. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

