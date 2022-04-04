news, local-news, vehicle, court, crime, theft, police, public defecation

Police are on the hunt for a man spotted defecating on the bonnet of a vehicle just before 1am. The car was parked in Lowing Place on April 3 when a male carrying a glass bottle in a brown paper bag made direct eye contact with a security camera and defecated on the bonnet. The man was unknown to the owner of the car, and the motivation for the defecation is as yet unknown. Police have canvassed the area for security footage, and are now appealing to the public for any information regarding the man's identity. He is described as wearing long black pants, a black t-shirt and white joggers at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, a number of cars were stolen or broken into across Griffith over the weekend. A car in Wakaden Street was ransacked between 10pm on April 1 and 9:45am on April 2, but nothing was taken. The vehicle was unlocked but no valuables were inside. The owner did not identify anything stolen. A Holden Colorado was stolen on April 1 from a property on Watson Road, along with a wallet and some over-the-counter medication. The owner of the vehicle said they heard a car alarm that night and checked the front of the property but all was in order. They returned to bed, leaving keys and other personal items inside the living area. READ MORE At 6:45 the next morning, the vehicle was not in the driveway. Police are on the lookout for the vehicle. Finally, April 4 saw a return to last year's string of vehicle fires after a few quieter weeks. Occupants of a property on Dickson Road reported hearing noises outside their house at 2:30am and observed two unknown people running from a vehicle parked outside a neighbour's property. The occupants assumed the vehicle belonged to a neighbour, before a loud bang was heard less than an hour later. The car was seen well ablaze, and police and firefighters responded quickly. The car was completely destroyed by the fire. Griffith Police Station is available at 6969 4299 and Crime Stoppers is available at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6MrJsDqdELbbKqauqm6v6L/0b025721-75fd-4ab3-862b-481984848346.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg