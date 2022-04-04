news, local-news, MRHS, spectacular schools, inspired, totems, allison stewart, kisa nauer, lane stewart, cody wright

The third instalment of the 'Spectacular Schools' program is coming out this week, and MRHS students are excited to see the culmination of their many weeks in rehearsals. The "Totems" video follows the initial "Spectacular Schools - Inspired" series including Born to be Brave and 'From Now On.' The videos are all music videos featuring high school students performing choreographed dances. Under the 'Spectacular Schools' banner, NSW public schools are offered the opportunity to showcase their student's achievements. RELATED Totems is particularly special however, focusing on the spiritual totems that connect Aboriginal people to the country and their culture through the environment. Bangarra Dance Theatre co-ordinated the effort, with schools across the state filming their contributions last year. Students and Bangarra Dance Theatre collaborated on the choreography, which was based around the four 'totems' including: Allison Stewart, the MRHS Aboriginal Learning and Engagement Centre head teacher, said she was ecstatic with how it all went. "I was very proud of the dance group that we have, they worked very hard each week. The finished product will be amazing and I can't wait to see it." "I think we're all a bit sad that we never made it to Sydney, we were supposed to perform it there but then COVID hit. It was an honour and a privilege to be accepted though," Ms Stewart said. Kisa Nauer, Lane Stewart and Cody Wright were three of the seven students who participated in the dance. They said they found it tough rehearsing over zoom, but had found the experience especially rewarding. IN OTHER NEWS: "It was a good opportunity to learn more about the culture, I learnt some more movements and the stories behind the dance," said Miss Nauer. "It was challenging, but pretty fun," added Mr Stewart. The dance troupe performed the choreography for Griffith at City Park, and has since showcased the dance at various schools around the city. Ms Stewart said they were hoping to participate in Spectacular Schools every second year, while the students are keen to continue dancing. All said they would do it again, and recommended their friends participate when the opportunity next rolls around. The video will be released this week on the Spectacular Schools website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/beceff4f-4fb4-401d-bcde-5f5df64bc89d.jpeg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg