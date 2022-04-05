news, local-news, arts, western riverina arts, kristy-lee agresta, camille whitehead, ror space, residency

A six-week residency is on offer at Griffith's Rooms of Requirement, courtesy of Western Riverina Arts. The duo have partnered up to offer a paid six-week residency for one lucky creative, offering them a chance to establish a studio space or a pop-up shop in the heart of Griffith. Use of the space comes with a promise of in-kind support from ROR owner and artist Kristy-Lee Agresta and the opportunity to network with others using the rooms. Camille Whitehead from Western Riverina Arts said that the offer would be a good chance for early or mid-career artists. "It will probably appeal most to artists who are just in the middle of their journey who might need a space to test the waters, they can see what their first public studio or gallery would be like," she explained. Ms Whitehead added that the opportunity was open to all artists, not just those within the Western Riverina itself. She was especially keen to hear from artists further afield. "It would be an interesting opportunity to explore the Griffith area, and connect or network with artists from different regions." READ MORE Later on in the year, there will be opportunities for the selected artist to use the space again for an artist talk or a fully supported exhibition. Ms Whitehead said that they were hoping they could potentially do more residencies in the future, right now they were keen to just focus on the response to this first one. Applications will be assessed by a panel of members from Western Riverina Arts and the ROR space, aiming to select artists who will most benefit from working within a creative hub and require a dedicated studio space. Applications for the residency are now open, and will close on April 24. More information and applications are available through the Western Riverina Artists website.

