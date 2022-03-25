news, local-news, basketball, ballerz down under, aduny takele, amidu issah, west end stadium, youth

Ballerz Down Under is back with their second basketball tournament for Griffith, upping the ante with a thousand dollar prize for the winners. Ballerz Down Under, a trio of basketball enthusiasts also known as Aduny Takele, Amidu Issah and Amanuel Takele recently ran a three-on-three tournament for Griffith's youth in January. At the time, more than expected turned out and sparked hope to bring basketball back which has led to the next tournament on April 10. This tournament has changed from 3v3 to 5 players per team, as well as using the full court to take advantage of the relocation to West End Stadium. This time around, the team are escalating the tournament both by moving to West End Stadium and offering $1000 up as a prize for the winners. The offer is clearly working, with eight teams already signed up to compete. Amidu Issah or JJ, said that they hoped it would bring some extra drama to the games. "It brings the intensity, get that high competition," he explained. In addition, the next tournament will feature a bit of a halftime show from Aduny Takele under the name AD, performing some of his hip-hop and providing music for the games as 'DJ Moon.' The group is already planning another two basketball tournaments for this year, and is excited for the possibilities of other sports as well such as soccer, rugby or even volleyball. "Each time it's gonna go higher. More tournaments we do, the bigger the prize money," JJ said. The money put up comes from Ballerz Down Under themselves, with support from the Griffith Community Centre. IN OTHER NEWS For teams keen to participate, there is a $5 entry fee to participate which will go up to $10 for last-minute signups. "Message the BDU instagram with the team and the team name, we'll take it from there," JJ said. Even for those not keen on playing themselves, Ballerz Down Under is keen to see attendees come to support the games. "Pull up, we'll have a good time. There's a free barbecue, it'll be a great weekend."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/2f072375-1fa9-4f48-b9a8-ac9e185a7b8f.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg