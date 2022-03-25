news, local-news,

LOVED Australian band Thirsty Merc had the crowd up and dancing in Griffith over the weekend it was a celebration of the return of live music. The iconic Aussie group was in Griffith as part of the Great Southern Nights touring event, which is happening across the state over the coming weeks. The Griffith event was held at the Piccolo Family Farm, providing the ideal location on what was a warm day in the sun for attendees. Delicious food and cool drinks kept everyone going while they also listened to two local acts - Cold Cowboys and The Madcoats - who warmed up the stage prior to Thirsty Merc. READ MORE: The band sang all of the crowd's favourites, including Someday, In The Summertime, 20 Good Reasons, Mousetrap Heart, The Hard Way and many more. Residents and visitors of all ages enjoyed being able to sing and dance along to the band, with frontman Rai Thistlethwayte thanking them for turning out and supporting the return of live music. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/446fb8bb-d90e-493b-8347-bace0d2a0e0f.JPG/r0_1029_3558_3039_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg