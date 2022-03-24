news, local-news, griffith, sussan ley, griffith city council, construction, redevelopment, westend sporting precinct, community sport

The redevelopment of the Westend Stadium sporting precinct is well and truly underway, with plans for space to be open and in use by mid 2022. An 18 month long construction project, the complex will include seven indoor basketball courts for seating for over 1000 people, seven all weather netball courts, a new synthetic athletes track with new lighting, a new synthetic turf hockey pitch and new grandstand. In a tour of the work in progress, Member for Farrer Sussan Ley said that it was clear that the combined funds had been put to good use. "The precinct is way bigger than I thought it would be, I am blown away," Mrs Ley said. "When we think about Griffith hosting sporting competitions in the future we won't have to do any persuasion, as soon as we showcase this facility, everyone will be lining up to use it." READ MORE Director of Business, Cultural and Financial Affairs at Griffith City Council Max Turner said that the redevelopment had been an ongoing 'passion project' for both council and the community. "The community mentioned this in our community strategic plan for quite a number of years so when the opportunity came to collaborate with both state and commonwealth to fund the project we jumped at the opportunity," Mr Turner said. "Council is going to look into creating a management structure that really will be tasked at attracting regional and state events that we will now be able to hold as well as generating usage through the schools and the various sporting associations that operate locally." Site Manager Matt Hines said that over the course of the project, more than 350 workers across up to 10 specialities had been inducted, with 50 workers onsite at any given time. "It has been great to provide so many local jobs with this redevelopment, I would estimate that approximately 70 percent of our workers are locals," Mr Hines said. The $31 million dollar project has been funded with $4.5 million under the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund, $10 million in grant money under the Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund and $16.1 million of Griffith City Council's own monetary reserve. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/a568e97b-744e-4d04-88d4-9f09e2966425.jpg/r0_214_2048_1371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg