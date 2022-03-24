news, local-news, homelessness, support services, help, food bank, cost of living, increase

As the cost of living skyrockets and people across Australia try to stay on top, support services are struggling to keep up with increasing demand. Linking Communities Network, Griffith's support network for those experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic violence, has seen a huge increase in those asking for help. Deb Longhurst, the Youth Emergency Accommodation Manager at LCN, said that she had seen an increase in demand of almost 30 per cent for the food hampers they offer. "We've seen probably a 30 per cent in demand on food hampers and with rent arrears assistance recently," she explained. "That's not just cost of living but the rent arrears is tied in with COVID as well. It adds up to the same thing though." Ms Longhurst particularly cited the low rate of youth allowance as a major contributor to youth homelessness. "We're really struggling to get young people accommodation because of the low rate of youth allowance. If you look at what's a reasonable rate, they can manage probably 180 dollars a week, the minimum on a two bedroom is about $300 and there's very few one bedrooms." "We can't necessarily solve homelessnesss, so what we do is try and prevent it. Once someone becomes homeless, then you've got a massive problem." Linking Communities Network has been struggling just to stay afloat with the recent increase in demand, with already-limited funding which has required some creative thinking. READ MORE "We have a finite amount of money - we do our best with creative thinking but there are some things you can't do anything about." "The budget for food has had to double, because of the demand and cost of freighting it to us," Ms Longhurst explained. She predicted things would worsen, particularly as the state emergency housing budget is needed to be redirected to flood-affected areas such as Lismore. "We're all in a bit of a bind. It's one of those domino effect things, it affects everyone. There's a tsunami coming at some point, I think, but you can't predict when that will be." She added that domestic violence was a growing concern as well, with the link between financial stress and domestic violence increases and high petrol prices make it even more difficult to escape. For those wanting to help, she encouraged people to either donate food to the centre, or to join the 'Everybody's Home' campaign at everybodyshome.com.au.

