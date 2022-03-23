news, local-news, council, gag order, media policy, bill lancaster, paul pierotti, shari blumer, committees

A controversial addition to the most recent council committees policy draft was eliminated before the policy was approved by Griffith City Council in a recent meeting. Griffith City Council voted on the adoption of the policy at the general meeting on March 22. The policy was on public exhibition between November 9 and December 10 last year, and received criticism for clause 3.28 - addressing media. The clause would have bound all members of any committees to the Council's media and social media policies. The clause stated that all members could communicate with the media as private individuals, but with the restrictions that they could not be identified as committee members or comment on Council policy. A letter from Bill Lancaster critiqued the addition. "The committee policy actively dissuades community members from widening the input base, ie only the Mayor or chairman of a committee can speak to the press about any proposal being considered." RELATED The Griffith Business Chamber also had reservations, made clear in a letter from GBC president Paul Pierotti. "This draft Council Committee Policy inappropriately recommends onerous restrictions on community volunteers including a public gag order which is entirely inappropriate and undermines the real purpose of community consultation." Councillor Shari Blumer responded to the criticisms by moving that council adopt the policy without the controversial clause. "I think it's really important that we're seen as a council and our committee members who contribute significant amounts of time, that they're able to speak - obviously in a reasonable and rational way." READ MORE "They are bound by the code of conduct as we are, as part of that we will probably have to review the Councillor's media statements policy as well," Miss Blumer said. Miss Blumer added later that it was good for the community and council to have clear and open communication. "It's always good for members of the public to be able to contribute to the debate and policy debate, especially people who are volunteering their time for council committees. I think it's great that council voted to remove that clause," she said. She emphasised the need for council's internal media policy and committee policy to align, using the code of conduct to guide communications. Councillor Simon Croce suggested amending the policy, to let committee members speak to the media but explicitly not representing the committee. Council voted almost unanimously on Miss Blumer's amendment, with the exception of Mr Croce. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

