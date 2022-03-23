newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MIA residents have been asked to consider an interesting prospect that would certainly change their lives. A farmer, a pre-school teacher and a secondary school teacher are being sought to live and work for a year or two in the Meru District, Kilimanjaro Region of Tanzania in East Africa. To help encourage residents to consider the offer, Father Andrew Mutubusi will soon visit Griffith from Tanzania to chat with the community about what would be involved, but he will also learn about local irrigation methods in the hope of supporting the peasant farmers in his community back home. Father Andrew also hopes to attract a farmer or agricultural engineer to work and exchange knowledge with Tanzanian farmers. Schools he is responsible for in Tanzania currently have no trained teachers. "Perhaps the farmer has a wife schoolteacher?" he said. Of course to take part, people don't have to be married to the farmer. A secondary teacher and a preschool teacher will be put to good use mentoring local teachers and assist to sustainably build the capacity in two vital areas of education. Palms Australia that assists with the program, with executive director Roger O'Halloran hoping Griffith residents may consider taking part. "Improving teachers ability to impart knowledge and skills is not only good for the teachers, but ensures generations of children have improved opportunities," he said. "Palms supports this model because it is more sustainable than just sending someone to teach the kids for 12 months." Information about these roles will be on offer during a special session on March 31 at 7pm at Magellan Hall, 11 Warrambool Street in Griffith. Should people take on this opportunity, they will be prepared and supported in the placement by Palms Australia, which has over 60 years of experience preparing and assisting Australians to learn and pass on their skills in another culture. Tanzania has a population of around 60 million people, which is made up of more than 120 ethnic groups. Its economy is dominated by agriculture which employs over two thirds of its workforce. Extensive education programs have seen adult literacy rates grow to two thirds of the adult population, but there is still much work to be done in this area. Further information and registration for this event is available here or by calling (02) 9560 5333 or 0422 472 567.

