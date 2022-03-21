newsletters, editors-pick-list, multicultural, griffith, harmony day, diversity

Griffith's multicultural roots was celebrated in a Harmony Day event held on March 19th. A community built on multiculturalism and acceptance, Griffith residents turn out to celebrate one another and the harmony that exists in our region, demonstrating this years theme of 'everyone belongs'. Multicultural Council President Carmel La Rocca said that Harmony Day was a great reminder that 'everyone belongs' and was a good opportunity to learn about different cultures and the many stories that can be shared. "Regardless of your cultural background or if you are a settled or emerging migrant or visitor it's the richness of all the cultures that makes Australia what it is today," Mrs La Rocca said. "In celebrating our diversity during Harmony week it brings home the message that we all live in the same world and we all belong." Harmony Day school celebrations will continue to take place across the next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/a8618268-5464-4fce-b95b-7e6ffe635a9e.jpg/r5_100_2042_1251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg