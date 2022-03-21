newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There was plenty of action at Westend Stadium over the weekend, with the Come and Try wheelchair rugby day attracting plenty of attention. In partnership with the Canberra Raiders and Griffith City Council, Interreach is bringing a number of wheelchair rugby sessions to the community for the enjoyment of all. The 'Come and Try' wheelchair rugby league sessions are aimed at providing a fun introduction to the sport, which can be played competitively and socially by absolutely everyone regardless if they are regular wheelchair users or non-regular wheelchair users. Kalinda and Gralee Schools got the chance to try out first, with 55 kids across both schools taking part in a session on Friday morning, while Marian Catholic College had another 15 try their hand at the sport before an open session held on Saturday morning. Canberra Region Rugby League Project Officer Jennifer Pilosio said it was great to see the kids so keen to take part with strong numbers across both days. "It was great to see the kids who are in wheelchairs regularly and those who aren't having a great time," she said. "We also had a couple of NDIS participants from Kurrajong on Friday as well and then on Saturday around 16, so it's been great to have such a strong turnout." RELATED With there being a gap for those with a disability to take part in sport in Griffith and the surrounding area, Mrs Pilosio is hoping that this is just the start. "We will definitely be back," she said. "There is obviously an appetite for wheelchair rugby league, and there are not many wheelchair sports available in Griffith, so we would love to be the first." According to Mrs Pilosio, there are already two players from the Griffith area making the trip to Canberra to take part in the competition held in the nation's capital and would like to set up a hub for the region. "In our Canberra competition, we have two people from Griffith who travel on a fortnightly basis and travel five hours to take part," she said. "The whole reason for coming down here is so that we can start a regional hub in Griffith to stop people from having to travel just to play an adaptive sport."

