A dedicated group of local cat lovers have come together to launch 'Griffith Cat Haven', an animal rescue that hopes to provide loving care and new homes to cats in need and reduce the amount of feral cats in our community. Board members Bronwyn Mckane, Laurene Cox, Eliza Guest, Isabel Bruekers and Jonathan House are all former foster carers through the Griffith branch of Mini Kitty Commune (MKC) and came together to launch their own rescue after the MKC Griffith branch shut down. "When MKC shut down we picked the rescue work up ourselves because there is just so much to be done, we are a completely new team running Griffith Cat Haven," the board members told The Area News. According to the team their primary objective is to save and rescue as many cats as they can, and relieve the suffering of cats needing additional care. They say desexing is paramount to the work they are doing in the community. "We want people to let us know about stray cats, pregnant mums on the streets so we can trap them, rehome the babies and desex them to reduce the amount of unwanted litters and kittens," Mrs Mckane said. "Cats can have six or seven kittens per litter and up to six litters a year so it is really important that people let us know so we can stop the reproduction cycle before it starts. "What many don't realise is that feral cats can be quite harmful to humans in terms of diseases, it is very important we reduce the number of feral cats through trapping, desexing and rehoming when possible." READ MORE The rescue is also looking for more volunteers to get involved as foster carers and supporters, and encourages all members of the community to consider adopting older cats. "We want to be able to get to the point where we don't have to say no to any cats, have the foster homes and the funds to support them all," Miss Guest said. "Unfortunately at the moment we are having to say no which is very difficult. "Right now we need more funds, more space to hold cats in our care and more people to consider adopting some of our adult cats who have just as much love to give as kittens but are often overlooked." And for those who are unable to foster, but still want to support the good work that Griffith Cat Haven is doing, there are still plenty of ways to get onboard. "It would be great if people could donate materials, or even help us build cat holding facilities so we can take more cats into our care," Mrs Cox said. "People can also help us with trapping or become a supporter and donate monthly to help us do the work we do. "We want the space and the funds so we can always say yes and rescue, we really want to make a difference." To get involved, adopt and donate please visit the Griffith Cat Haven website or Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

