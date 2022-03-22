newsletters, editors-pick-list, news, whats on, sorportomists international, griffith, riverina, MIA, murrumbidgee, international womens day

Soroptimist International Griffith is set to host guest speaker Nadine Champion at its 10th Anniversary International Women's Day Breakfast on Friday 25 March 2022 at The Exies Club. Nadine is the winner of a Gold Medal at the World Cup of Martial Arts, an undefeated champion kickboxer, and a cancer survivor; experiences which have contributed to a unique perspective on adapting to change, overcoming obstacles and winning against all odds. She is a highly sought-after thought leader on courage, inner strength and resilience with a delivery that is hilarious, educational and touching in equal measure and has developed a 'life changing' concept called '10 seconds of courage' to challenge people to change their thinking in order to create their own success. SI Griffith President Patricia Clarke said securing Nadine as a guest speaker for the annual event was very exciting, and would promise an inspiring and uplifting morning for all attendees. "It's a privilege for our club to host Nadine Champion as our guest speaker as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our IWD event this year," Mrs Clarke said. READ MORE "Nadine, who has overcome life-threatening challenges and whose story of perseverance is truly unforgettable, will help uplift, motivate, encourage, and inspire members of our community who attend the breakfast. "Our annual breakfast couldn't be be timelier when we think about the global and local challenges we have witnessed and faced in recent years," Mrs Clarke added. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at Griffith Camera House at 416 Banna Avenue or online here. Proceeds from the event are used to fund Soroptimist projects to support women and girls.

